Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Kuehne + Nagel International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kuehne + Nagel International 5 5 4 0 1.93

Bank Hapoalim B.M. currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.83%. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus target price of $300.75, suggesting a potential upside of 449.72%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.43% 11.81% 0.86% Kuehne + Nagel International 5.36% 52.20% 12.63%

Volatility and Risk

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Kuehne + Nagel International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.26 billion 3.27 $595.59 million N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International $21.74 billion 1.52 $840.48 million $2.56 21.37

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services. Small Businesses provides a variety of banking services to business customers. Housing Loans is providing credit services for housing to customers of retail activity. The Corporate Activity segment operates in Commercial and Business sectors. Business sector provides financial services to large corporations in Israel and abroad. The International Activity segment operates in Financial Management and Adjustments. Financial Management is responsible for the management of the bank’s sources and uses, for the bank’s nostro activity, for the activity of the transaction rooms (foreign currency and securities), for provident fund management companies services and for the provision of operating services to financial asset managers, and securities management services for all bank customers. Adjustments includ

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

