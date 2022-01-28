Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 74.0% in January

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

