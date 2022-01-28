Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 117,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 252,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.47 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $372.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

