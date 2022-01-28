Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

