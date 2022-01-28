Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $113.64 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $120.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.