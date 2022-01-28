Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,591 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in American Water Works by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

