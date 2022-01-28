Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,608 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4,267.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $383.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.