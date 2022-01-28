Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.17% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,472,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,108,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $50.00 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

