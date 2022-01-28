Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1,624.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day moving average is $223.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

