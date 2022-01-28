Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,090 shares of company stock worth $7,791,675. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

