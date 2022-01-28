Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,023 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $346.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $224.82 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

