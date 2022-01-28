Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,196 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock worth $2,411,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $324.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $323.15 and a one year high of $555.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

