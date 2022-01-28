Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 221,572 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 855.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in NIO by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NIO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 476,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

