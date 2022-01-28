Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 386 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,345.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,626.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,761.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

