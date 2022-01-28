Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 53,602 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.