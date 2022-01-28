Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

