Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223,413 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in PPL by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PPL by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

