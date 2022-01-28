Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

