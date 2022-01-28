Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.25. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

