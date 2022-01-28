Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

