Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.35 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.34% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 199.6% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $44.50 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

