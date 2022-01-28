Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of Integra LifeSciences worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

