Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.61 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equifax by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,858 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.30 and its 200 day moving average is $268.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

