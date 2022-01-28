Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

