Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.26 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

