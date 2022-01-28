Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,285 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 150,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $134,024,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.26.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

