Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $9.12 Million Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.19% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,834 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

