Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $9.93 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

