Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,678,144 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

IBKR opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

