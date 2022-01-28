Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 21,002 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

