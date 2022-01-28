Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 35,867 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $159.80 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average is $211.53. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.