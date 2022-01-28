Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 92,125 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

