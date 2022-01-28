Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $122.55 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

