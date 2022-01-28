Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.31% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 476.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

