Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1,865.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Under Armour worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UA. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

