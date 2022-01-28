Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

