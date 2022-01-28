Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 141,242 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,242 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.