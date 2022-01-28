Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 45,476 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $397.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $353.82 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

