Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $6.90 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.48% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,867,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GINN opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

