Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.