Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $217,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 180.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 141.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 210,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

MSCI opened at $491.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

