Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading 2% Higher

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.51. 40,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 95,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Banxa from C$11.76 to C$12.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.94 million and a PE ratio of -16.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.16.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

