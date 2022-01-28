Bao Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $386,946.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $386,946.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.62 or 0.06691681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.30 or 0.99662085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

