Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €50.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.64 ($49.59).

Shares of ETR:DWS traded up €0.68 ($0.77) on Friday, reaching €36.50 ($41.48). The company had a trading volume of 209,147 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

