Barclays Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $56.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

