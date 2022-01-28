Barclays Lowers Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,573.33 ($34.72).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,002.46 ($27.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,998 ($26.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73). The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,478.65.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

