Barclays Lowers Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 265

Reach (LON:RCH) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 257.30 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 187 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £807.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.75.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

