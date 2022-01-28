Barclays Lowers Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 265

Reach (LON:RCH) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 257.30 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 187 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £807.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.75.
About Reach
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.