Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. AT Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,318,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,932,000 after buying an additional 556,334 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Barclays by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 221,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Barclays by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 104,919 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

