Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.74. Barclays shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 61,543 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Barclays by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

