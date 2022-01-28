Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.74. Barclays shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 61,543 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
