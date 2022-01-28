Barclays PLC Acquires 12,390 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of EnerSys worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $72.98 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

